Definitions for the word “squall” include “a brief, violent windstorm, often accompanied by snow,” as well as “a loud, harsh cry.”

Those meanings could merge Friday afternoon and evening for white-knuckled motorists in portions of southwest Montana.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 70% chance of snow squalls Friday afternoon and evening, threatening snow, wind and white-out conditions in a region that includes Butte and nearby areas west, south, north and east.

Alex Lukinbeal, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Missoula, said the first of two waves of snow events will likely affect Butte and vicinity from mid-afternoon to early evening Friday, a time many people will be commuting.

The weather service anticipates the second period of snow will hit the region between 8 p.m. and midnight Friday. The cold, combined with darkness, will make the roads more susceptible to freezing, Lukinbeal said.

The storms are expected to diminish by Saturday.

More snow is expected Tuesday, with accumulation most likely in higher elevations.