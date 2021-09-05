Weather conditions spur fire growth; air in 'very unhealthy' range

The air smelled of smoke again during the weekend in Butte as high winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures caused wildfires burning near Wise River and Wisdom to grow.
By Sunday night the Air Quality Index in Butte was an "very unhealthy" 204, triggering a health alert.
“We are far from being out the woods,” said Kimberly Nelson, a public information officer for the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 6.
There is real potential for fire growth, she said.
Growth enough for the Alder Creek Fire and Christensen Fire to finally connect between Turtle Rock and Bryant Creek. The two fires are burning west of Wise River. That connection likely happened Saturday, Nelson said.
The weekend weather conditions led the Northern Rockies team and cooperating state and federal agencies to declare a “Red Flag Warning” for the Trail Creek, Alder Creek and Christensen fires.
A weekend update on the Christensen Fire noted, “Fire in Bryant [Creek] will continue to be active and has potential to move down drainage. Fire growth to the north may trigger management actions.”
Nelson said such actions could include taking steps to provide structure protection and the triggering of evacuations.
The Alder Creek Fire started July 8 and is estimated to total about 14,334 acres. The Christensen Fire started July 16 and is estimated to total 11,987 acres.
The lightning-caused Trail Creek Fire, burning about 20 miles west of Wisdom, is now estimated to be about 40,736 acres. It started July 8.
Meanwhile, another fire was discovered Sept. 1 on the Wisdom District of the Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest. The Sand Lake Fire, located near Sand Lake in a Wilderness Study Area, is estimated to be 58 acres.
The fire is said to be in “extremely rugged and rocky terrain.” Aerial bucket drops have occurred and crews are working to build fire line and clear roads to access the fire, according to Sunday’s update.