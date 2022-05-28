We want you! Volunteers sought for Butte Veterans Home visits

As a Butte native “who got to see the world” during his seven years in the U.S. Navy, Frank Grady made sure to attend the grand opening of the Southwest Montana Veterans Home last year.

As he took in the ceremony in Butte, he knew he had to do more.

“I decided that as a veteran, I had a duty to assist in ensuring these older veterans were treated with dignity, grace and respect and know that people care about them,” said Grady. “For most of them, this will be their last home.”

Grady met with Christopher Cotton, the administrator of the Veterans Home, and asked him what its residents needed the most. He answered immediately with “socialization and time.”

“I just told Frank that basically, we get a lot of support as far as assets,” said Cotton, who spent 23 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. “People want to give items to us and that’s always easy, but the hardest thing to give is that time of just coming to visit and spending an hour with somebody.

“It would make quite a bit of difference,” he said. “It’s nice to have a board game but it’s better to have somebody to play that board game with.”

Grady, with help from fellow veteran Mick Ringsak and others in Butte, is now on a quest to meet that need.

He is working to assemble a team of volunteers to visit the home regularly, get to know the residents and spend time with them. He’s calling the program “Visit a Vet” and besides being good company, nothing extravagant is required.

They can play cards with a resident, go for walks, watch a game on TV together or just talk. Residents who are capable can leave the complex, so if coordination with family and the home is worked out, volunteers could take them to lunch or go shopping.

Companionship is the key.

“These guys are lonely and want to enjoy life and do fun stuff and absolutely be with people and share their stories,” Grady said.

It took years to finance and finally build the skilled nursing facility just west of Continental Drive near Three Bears Alaska, and there’s still work being done.

But three of five cottages have been completed and have residents, another cottage is expected to open in June and another one is still under construction. Each cottage has 12 single bedrooms and there are now 35 veterans living in the complex.

The cottage concept is intended to provide something akin to a home setting as opposed to a living arrangement that feels impersonal and institutional. Family and friends are welcome to visit, of course, but Grady is hoping to add up to 60 volunteers to the mix.

Some of the residents have experienced war and seen the worst of mankind, Grady said, and now they “deserve the best.”

Grady and Ringsak did run into one early hurdle but with a big hand from Montana Resources, they’ll be able to clear it.

The Veterans Home is overseen by the state of Montana but Eudoro Healthcare provides onsite management and runs day-to-day operations. The facility also has ties to the U.S. Veterans Administration and agencies that oversee Medicare and Medicaid.

Under various regulations, all volunteers must pass background checks to spend time at the home. They are done for the safety and security of the residents and they’re primarily looking for criminal offenses that can disqualify someone. But each check costs about $90.

The Veterans Home didn’t want to take money away from general operating expenses so Ringsak asked Mark Thompson, manager of environmental affairs at Montana Resources in Butte, if they might be able to help.

The mining company conducts background checks for its hires so Thompson made a couple of calls and they agreed to do them for volunteers at the home. They get some basic ID information and have the checks done by another private firm.

“MR really stepped up to bat,” Ringsak said.

Thompson said Grady and Ringsak were “running into some roadblocks and we run background checks so we are glad to help.” He called the volunteer effort “wonderful.”

Therese Madrazo, activities director at the Veterans Home, agreed. There are a lot of things volunteers can take part in with residents, she said.

“We have cribbage, we have chess, we have board games,” she said. “We’re going to do poker, possibly at night. We’re going to do fishing trips that we’ll needs hands from some of these people. There will be car shows. And we’re going to need volunteers just to visit with them and help them get around.”

Grady has spent the past week or so just trying to get the word out about the effort. He has spoken to civic clubs, appeared on Ron Davis’ “Partyline” radio show on KBOW, and, of course, talked with this newspaper.

Now, he says, it’s time to build a team of volunteers.

Anyone wanting to be a volunteer or learn more about the program should contact the Veterans Home at 406-792-3100.

