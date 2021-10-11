We want to find Montana’s Top Workplaces

The survey reveals the passion of employees for their jobs and gratitude for their employers. Here are some examples:

“I work for a company that shows appreciation for the people in it. I love the people I work with, and look forward to the time when we can be together again. I love my job because we had the opportunity to continue working at home during this worldwide pandemic.” — An employee from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana.

“Everyone works as a team and looks out for one another. The work environment is so positive, and everyone helps team members learn from mistakes. Everyone is so caring, and it makes work feel more like home.” — An employee from Missoula Bone & Joint and Surgery Center.

“PureWest has given me the opportunity to have a work/life balance that I never had before and I appreciate the flexibility of the company to work with its employees on any matter.” — An employee from PureWest Christie's International Real Estate of Montana.

The honor allows winners to celebrate that recognition with its employees, building their pride in their workplace.

Love where you work? We welcome your entry. It’s time for Montana to spotlight its best.

Anita Fasbender is publisher of the The Montana Standard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0