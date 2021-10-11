We want to find Montana’s Top Workplaces

After more than a year of battling COVID, employers are in for another fight: finding and hiring great talent and keeping the great employees they already have. Recruiting and retaining talent is at the heart of the Montana Top Workplaces program, which is underway for the second year.
Any organization with 35 or more employees in Montana is eligible to compete for 2022 Top Workplaces recognition. The program identifies the best employers in the state as determined by the people who know best: the employees. It’s an ideal way for employers to stand out in the job market, and it’s a way to make sure employers and employees are on the same page.
Nomination deadline is Nov. 12. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, and nonprofit, a school, or even a government agency. To nominate an employer, just go to https://topworkplaces.com/nominate/montana or call (406) 206-9789.
Workplaces are evaluated by employees using a short 24-question survey that takes about five minutes to complete. Before surveying employees, Energage contacts employers to verify they choose to participate. Montana companies will be surveyed from October to February. Energage, the Pennsylvania-based survey partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 59 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.
After gathering data from employee questionnaires, Energage crunches all the numbers from across the state and informs those employers who have earned the distinction of being named a Montana Top workplace.
“Through the Top Workplaces survey process, organizations get the data they need to recruit the right talent and the insights they need to retain that talent,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “If COVID taught us anything, it’s that asking questions and listening to employees is critical to navigating this new world of work. More than ever, you need to be more intentional about your culture.”
In 2021 we spotlighted 12 companies as Top Workplaces in Montana. In 2022, the top companies will again be honored in a virtual event broadcast statewide and featured in a special print section that will be inserted into the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, The Montana Standard in Butte, the Missoulian and the Ravalli Republic in Hamilton.
More than 2,700 employees were invited to survey last year, and 1,846 responded. For the 2022 campaign, the results will be published mid-year.
Why participate? It’s more than just the well-deserved bragging rights that come with the honor, though impressing your clients — and competitors — is a great benefit. Being selected a Montana Top Workplace also will raise an employer’s profile and serve as a strong recruiting tool.
The survey reveals the passion of employees for their jobs and gratitude for their employers. Here are some examples:
“I work for a company that shows appreciation for the people in it. I love the people I work with, and look forward to the time when we can be together again. I love my job because we had the opportunity to continue working at home during this worldwide pandemic.” — An employee from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana.
“Everyone works as a team and looks out for one another. The work environment is so positive, and everyone helps team members learn from mistakes. Everyone is so caring, and it makes work feel more like home.” — An employee from Missoula Bone & Joint and Surgery Center.
“PureWest has given me the opportunity to have a work/life balance that I never had before and I appreciate the flexibility of the company to work with its employees on any matter.” — An employee from PureWest Christie's International Real Estate of Montana.
The honor allows winners to celebrate that recognition with its employees, building their pride in their workplace.
Love where you work? We welcome your entry. It’s time for Montana to spotlight its best.
Anita Fasbender is publisher of the The Montana Standard.