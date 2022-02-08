Watson files for Butte-Silver Bow council seat

Nate Watson, who attended about 100 Council of Commissioner meetings as part of Butte-Silver Bow’s information technology team, is now running for a seat on the council.

Watson filed for the District 11 seat on Tuesday, joining Tommy Walker as a candidate hoping to succeed longtime Commissioner Cindi Shaw. She has been a commissioner since 2007 but is not seeking re-election.

Watson spent more than five years with the county’s IT department, including work as a support specialist and systems administrator, before starting his own business — Watson IT Solutions — in Uptown Butte last year.

He pledged to represent all citizens in District 11 if elected, listen to everyone’s concerns and hold quarterly meetings with constituents and businesses.

“I want to ensure our local government is being fiscally responsible and transparent in its decision-making processes,” he said. “I want to make sure that I, as the people’s representative, am accurately representing their beliefs and concerns.”

Six of the council’s 12 seats are on the ballot this year and so far, District 11 is the only contested race. The filing period runs through March 14.

The other five seats on the ballot feature incumbents who are seeking re-election and none has opponents so far. They are Shawn Fredrickson in District 1, Michele Shea in District 2, Josh O’Neill in District 7, Eric Mankins in District 9 and Bill Andersen in District 10.

Walker, a supervisor for AWARE, filed for District 11 on Jan. 24. The district covers northern parts of Uptown and areas to the northwest below Walkerville.

Watson said while working for the county, he had a collaborative relationship with every department and learned about all their wants and needs. Attending so many council meetings gave him a thorough understanding of their procedures and operations, he said.

“I have established a strong network and close relationships with individuals and departments involved in the workings of our local government,” he said.

The only countywide position on the ballot in Butte-Silver Bow this year is for justice of the peace. Incumbent Judge Ben Pezdark is seeking re-election and as of Tuesday was unchallenged.

The primary election this year is on June 7 and the general election is Nov. 8.

