Watering restrictions take effect Monday in Butte-Silver Bow

It’s not unusual for Butte-Silver Bow to impose watering restrictions in late spring or early summer, even in years when there’s been plenty of snow and rain in March, April and May, simply to conserve water.

They go into effect again starting Monday, but this time, dry conditions are a big factor behind the move.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday, all of Butte-Silver Bow County is in a moderate drought, as is Jefferson County and most of Madison and Beaverhead counties. Parts of Beaverhead are in severe drought and Anaconda-Deer Lodge County is considered abnormally dry.

“This year we’re really going to have to follow them (restrictions), especially if we don’t get anymore (rain)," said J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive. “We realize we’re already into water issues.”

Mark Neary, the county’s Public Works director, said water in the Basin Creek Reservoir is down to 77% of its normal level. The reservoir is a major source of Butte’s drinking water.

Butte also taps a lot of its drinking water from the Big Hole River, and Gallagher said streamflow in it is below normal. There’s another concern, too, Neary said.

