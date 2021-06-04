Watering restrictions take effect Monday in Butte-Silver Bow

It’s not unusual for Butte-Silver Bow to impose watering restrictions in late spring or early summer, even in years when there’s been plenty of snow and rain in March, April and May, simply to conserve water.
They go into effect again starting Monday, but this time, dry conditions are a big factor behind the move.
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday, all of Butte-Silver Bow County is in a moderate drought, as is Jefferson County and most of Madison and Beaverhead counties. Parts of Beaverhead are in severe drought and Anaconda-Deer Lodge County is considered abnormally dry.
“This year we’re really going to have to follow them (restrictions), especially if we don’t get anymore (rain)," said J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive. “We realize we’re already into water issues.”
Mark Neary, the county’s Public Works director, said water in the Basin Creek Reservoir is down to 77% of its normal level. The reservoir is a major source of Butte’s drinking water.
Butte also taps a lot of its drinking water from the Big Hole River, and Gallagher said streamflow in it is below normal. There’s another concern, too, Neary said.
Because water is down at Basin Creek, the county is having to pump more water from the Big Hole. The water itself is muddier this time of year due to snow runoff, Neary said, and that makes it costlier to treat.
All of that makes the restrictions especially important this summer, he said.
The restrictions reduce daily water use, help prevent low-pressure areas within the city and enable the Water Division to meet summer demand.
Starting Monday, watering will not be allowed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the hottest part of the day when water evaporates quickly, and residents can use sprinklers only every other day.
Those with even house address numbers are allowed to water on even days and those with odd numbers may water on odd days. Watering will be allowed from 6 to 10 a.m. and from 6 to 10 p.m.
Violating the restrictions carries a possible $150 fine and loss of watering privileges, but in years past, officials say they haven’t been necessary because most respect the rules and abide by them.
There are no fire restrictions as of now, said Butte-Silver Bow Fire Marshal Zach Osborne, so people can still have campfires and backyard fires. But if dry conditions persist, he said, it might not be long before restrictions are necessary.
There was a chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon but clear, dry conditions were forecast Saturday through Monday. Temperatures next week were expected to be near normal with precipitation below normal.