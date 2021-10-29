Watch now: Zombies of the Orphan Girl Underground are hungry

Josie Kurilich, 15, gets the finishing touches on her zombie makeup on Thursday afternoon done by Frank Hall before her appearance with the Butte High School history club for the Zombies of the Orphan Girl Underground at the World Museum of Mining. Organizers of the event say "After resting for 2020, the Zombies of the Orphan Girl Underground are hungry." Profits from the event support several Montana Tech student clubs and the World Museum of Mining. Tours run every 15 minutes from 5 until 7:40 p.m. for groups of 10 on Thursday and Friday. Guests are advised to dress warmly and wear closed-toed shoes.