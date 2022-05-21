 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Wild Montana hosts Trail 101 event for curious public land users

Wild Montana in Butte

Callie Boyle, vice president of the Southwest chapter of Wild Montana, and Charlie O'Leary, the president, take their pack horses for a stroll around the Mountain Con Mineyard on Saturday afternoon during the Trail 101 event. Wild Montana held demonstrations on back- and front-country topics that curious public lands users might find helpful when venturing out this summer
Cross-cut saw demo at Trail 101 event in Butte

Volunteers from Wild Montana demonstrate the cross-cut saw that is used in the wilderness to clear trails where chainsaws are prohibited.
Wild Montana hosts Trail 101 event for curious public land users

Charlie O'Leary is photographed with his fjord horses during a blustery spring afternoon in Butte. O'Leary, president of the Southwestern Wildlands chapter of Wild Montana, brought Thor, right, along with two other horses to the Trail 101 event that he and other members are organized Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mountain Con & Foreman's Park in Butte. O'Leary says the event is an educational opportunity for anyone who uses public lands to learn more about trail safety, front- and back-country basics, cross-saw and chainsaw demonstrations. "We welcome anyone who wants to learn more about what we do to keep our public lands more accessible," says O'Leary. "It's open to the public and we just want to have a good time and share our knowledge and if anyone is interested in getting involved we'd love to share with them."
