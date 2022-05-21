Watch now: Wild Montana hosts Trail 101 event for curious public land users

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas John Jaeger says he exercised "justifiable use of force" in the fatal shooting of another man during a bounty hunt in Butte last December.
Opioid-related overdoses due to fentanyl took 35 lives in Butte-Silver Bow County from 2011 to 2020, and although final county data isn’t in for 2021, local officials expect higher numbers.
Aggravated DUI, assault, a stolen motorcycle and more
There is a simple reason Buddy Fisher bought Montana Muffler and Supply. He loves Butte, particularly Uptown Butte.
An explosion just after 9 p.m. Tuesday destroyed a greenhouse at 1457 Sunset Road in Butte.
County officials are asking Butte-Silver Bow commissioners for $220,000 in taxpayer money to shore up a shared wall between two buildings in U…
Here's the latest from the police blotter.
Six-figure donation pledges have been made in support of the festival
Multiple stolen vehicles, probation violation and more
