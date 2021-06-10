Watch now: W.A. Clark exhibit kicks off with Thursday reception at Butte Archives

The Butte-Silver Bow Archives, in partnership with the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, will kick off its summer exhibit of Copper King W.A. Clark’s masterpiece collection with a reception at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, with guest speaker Dr. Rafael Chacon talking about "A Question of Taste: Sen. William Clark's Art Collection.” The exhibit, "William Clark - Art of the Gilded Age,” continues through Aug. 13 at the Archives 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and viewing is free to the public.