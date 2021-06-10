Watch now: W.A. Clark exhibit kicks off with Thursday reception at Butte Archives

- Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
The Butte-Silver Bow Archives, in partnership with the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, will kick off its summer exhibit of Copper King W.A. Clark’s masterpiece collection with a reception at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, with guest speaker Dr. Rafael Chacon talking about "A Question of Taste: Sen. William Clark's Art Collection.” The exhibit, "William Clark - Art of the Gilded Age,” continues through Aug. 13 at the Archives 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and viewing is free to the public.
The exhibit features the works of five 18th and 19th century European artists, Jules Dupre, Thomas Gainsborough, Jean Charles Cazin, Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot and Jean-Honore Fragonard.
