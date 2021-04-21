The Silver Bow Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated its restoration of Butte’s Spanish-American War Veterans Cemetery Wednesday with a celebration. The land for the veterans’ cemetery, originally purchased in 1907 by Butte-area Spanish-American War veterans, sits midway between Mount Moriah and St. Patrick Cemeteries off Montana Street. Eighty-seven veterans chose this site as their final resting place.

The ceremony celebrates the work led by DAR to level the ground and renovate the turf, re-expose sinking granite curbing, straighten tipping gravestones, clean gravestones and granite posts, re-etch the original granite 1908 DAR historic marker, and add an information box that tells about the site and each of the 87 men buried there.

Butte’s Ancient Order of Hibernians worked alongside DAR to straighten leaning gravestones, ensuring the site is as close as possible to its intended look.

