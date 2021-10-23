Dozens of people and animals in costumes roamed the rodeo grounds on Saturday during a fall fundraiser that welcomed the public to participate in games, greet animals in the petting zoo, take a hay ride and pick pumpkins from the pumpkin patch.
Kristi Bailey, the president of the Butte Vigilante Rodeo and Saddle Club said the community response was exciting and unexpected.
"We hope to make this an annual event," Bailey said.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.