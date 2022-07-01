Watch now: Sarah Justice installs The 2,000,000-year-old Woman

Sarah Justice, a Montana artist based in Great Falls, spent the day hauling ceramic sculptures throughout the Clark Chateau on Thursday in preparation for show's Friday opening.
"Every woman is the 2-million-year-old woman, each and every one of us," says artist Sarah Justice of her show entitled "The 2,000,000-year-old Woman" on view at the Clark Chateau.
Her ceramic work features nude life-sized figures exploring the social concerns of power dynamics between men and women. Justice says researching feminism and gender studies as well as folklore and mythology fuel the content of her art. Justice's work is on display at the Clark Chateau during Friday's Art Walk.