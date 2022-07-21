Watch now: Sage Mountain Center opens its high-altitude gardens for a tour

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An Anaconda woman died at the scene of a crash Tuesday, July 12, in Jefferson County.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
A man who went on the lam for eight years after he was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in Butte in 2012 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
A 34-year-old Butte man accused of having a large bag of suspected fentanyl pills pleaded not guilty to felony drug charges and other offenses Wednesday.
The MHP reported that road conditions were dry. Neither the driver, nor the passenger were wearing seat belts.
Organizers for the 2022 Montana Folk Festival followed their sure-fire recipe for success — outstanding performers, hard-working volunteers and an enthusiastic audience.
Join the Simons to share your memories of the Gardens and help support the project. Local individuals and businesses have donated items for the silent auction. Treats will be offered and 50/50 tickets will be sold.
Anaconda native Gene Vuckovich, 86, is remembered for his dedication to Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and for guiding the city-county through difficult times as chief executive officer.
