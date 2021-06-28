It takes several days, six hands and about 600 plants to bring the butterfly at Butte's Lexington Gardens to life. Carmella Gross, the owner of The Petunia Factory and a gardener of 46 years, works with her team from the Butte-Silver Bow County Parks and Recreation department and her employees to bring the butterfly wings to life each summer in the historic gardens.

"I've seen people come in from out of town just to get their senior pictures taken or have weddings," says Gross. "It's a very popular little park."

Gross says she and her team began work on the garden four years ago and when she began looking after the famous garden she was faced with an overgrowth of aspen trees and weeds.

On year three after intense weeding in previous years, she noticed the return of perennials that previously grew in the garden but through that time the butterfly has returned with vibrant annual flowers. "I like to change up the wings every year," says Gross. "It's never the same."

New to the garden landscaping is a perennial bed at the top of the hill under the shadow of the beams of the old stamp mill. Gross says there's also a new lily and iris garden. Next on her list for improvements to the garden includes cleaning up the boulevard that has been overtaken with grass choking out the hollyhocks that bloom in every color.

"It'll never look like it used to look because, you know, gardens change over time but we are slowly getting back to what is was."

