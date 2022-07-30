Watch now: Motocross at Brawls & Kickstart Days in Butte

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A judge’s ruling Friday upheld a decision by the Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board blocking a giant, controversial solar project that would have sprawled across part of south Butte.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
The case against Benjamin Alexander DeWeert, 45, of Butte is expected to be transferred to state District Court.
Butte-Silver Bow has taken a $20,000 step toward a $2.2 million purchase of the Montana Army National Guard facility on the Flat the Guard will leave when its new $30 million complex in Butte’s business park is complete.
Vandals topple seven headstones overnight at Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte.
The film productions company filming "1923,'' a prequel to the television series "Yellowstone,'' is seeking extras for filming in and around Butte.
The cellphone dead zone between the Ramsay and Anaconda exits on Interstate 90 is blamed on terrain. Verizon said its aware.
Butte-Silver Bow Hiking Club has been in existence for more than 10 years, with most of the 50-plus members in their 50s and 60s. Their average hike runs about 6 or 7 miles, but some are much longer.
The lightning-caused Clover Fire reported July 13 in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is fueled by dead timber and is categorized as 10% contained.
