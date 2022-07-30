 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Motocross at Brawls & Kickstart Days in Butte
Watch now: Motocross at Brawls & Kickstart Days in Butte

Brawls & Kickstart Days in Butte

Carolynn Faria, 8, eats cotton candy from her mom's Mining City Mud food truck as athletes with Nitro Circus and 406 FMX Freestyle Motocross prepare for their show Friday evening on the first day of Brawls & Kickstart Days. 
Brawls & Kickstart Days in Butte

Sam Rogers does a back flip on a snowmobile across a 75-foot gap as a crowd looks on Friday night during the first day of Brawls & Kickstart Days. 
Brawls & Kickstart Days

A motocross athlete flies through the sky on Friday night during the 406 FMX Motocross show during the first day of Brawls & Kickstart Days.
Brawls & Kickstart Days in Butte

A motocross athlete flies through the sky as another athlete greets the crowd Friday night during the first day of Brawls & Kickstart Days.
Brawls & Kickstart Days in Butte

A motocross athlete flies through the sky Friday night during the first day of Brawls & Kickstart Days in Butte.
Brawls & Kickstart Days in Butte

A motocross athlete flies through the sky as the crowd looks on Friday night during the 406 FMX Motocross show in Butte.
Brawls & Kickstart Days in Butte

A motocross athlete flies through the sky on Friday night during the first day of Brawls & Kickstart Days.
Brawls & Kickstart Days in Butte

Sam Rogers flies through the air on a snowmobile across a 75-foot gap as Blakeley Dennehy, 8, looks on Friday night during the first day of Brawls & Kickstart Days.
Brawls & Kickstart Days in Butte

Levi Renz flies through the sky on Friday night during the 406 FMX Motocross show during the first day of Brawls & Kickstart Days.
Brawls & Kickstart Days in Butte

A motocross athlete flies through the sky on Friday night during the 406 FMX Motocross show during the first day of Brawls & Kickstart Days.
Brawls & Kickstart Days in Butte

Levi Renz flies pumps up the crowd Friday night during the 406 FMX Motocross show in Butte.
Brawls & Kickstart Days in Butte

A motocross athlete flies through the sky on Friday night during the 406 FMX Motocross show during the first day of Brawls & Kickstart Days.
Brawls & Kickstart Days

A motocross athlete flies through the sky on Friday night during the 406 FMX Motocross show during the first day of Brawls & Kickstart Days.
406 FMX Freestyle Motocross show for Brawls & Kickstart Days in Butte

Sam Rogers hucks a snowmobile across a 75-foot gap on Friday night during the 406 FMX Motocross show during the first day of Brawls & Kickstart Days. Motocross athletes will perform again tonight at 5:30 at the Depot in Butte.
