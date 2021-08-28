Support Local Journalism
All Veterans Count of Butte, a local nonprofit dedicated to creating events that benefit local veterans and celebrate the Mining City, hosted what they hope will become an annual event including a parade, music, and a classic car show.
The event also brought in performers for Friday and Saturday night at the Drunk‘n Miner Saloon with a comedy show featuring local and national talent and a hypnotist, a parade, a classic car show, a flag presentation and military display, and a drag show with proceeds benefiting local veterans.
