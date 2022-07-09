WATCH NOW: Huge crowd returns to Uptown Butte for long-awaited Montana Folk Festival

Montana Folk Festival organizers are hoping to start up entertainment again at 7 p.m. after a thunderstorm rolled through Butte around 5 p.m. bringing the festival to a halt. The festival continues Sunday in Uptown Butte after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. This year, 21 groups representing a diversity of musical and cultural traditions are scheduled to perform on six stages in Uptown Butte. Admission is free to all performances, although organizers urge attendees to contribute $20 per person or $25 for a family to sustain the festival this year and for years to come.