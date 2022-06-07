 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Watch now: House in Walkerville catches fire

  • 0
House fire in Walkerville

Firefighter Matt Doble sprays water from the firetruck on to the roof of a home located on West Daly Street in Walkerville on Tuesday morning after a house fire was reported.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

Butte-Silver Bow firefighters responded to house fire early Tuesday afternoon in Walkerville . One man was inside but he was not hurt. The flames were extinguished in short order, though the roof continued to smolder, according to Butte-Silver Bow Fire Marshall Kelly Lee. He said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

House fire in Walkerville

A man climbs from the roof of a home that was on fire on Tuesday as Butte-Silver Bow Firefighters respond on West Daly Street in Walkerville.
House fire in Walkerville

Firefighter Pat Doherty inspects the roof of a home located on West Daly Street in Walkerville on Tuesday morning after a house fire was reported.
House fire in Walkerville

Firefighter Pat Doherty climbs from the the roof of a home located on West Daly Street in Walkerville on Tuesday morning after a house fire was reported.
House fire in Walkerville

Butte-Silver Bow firefighters stand on one roof examining the roof of an adjacent house in Walkerville that caught fire early Tuesday afternoon. One man was inside but he was not hurt and firefighters put out the fire in short order, though the roof was still smoldering, said Butte-Silver Bow Fire Marshal Kelly Lee. He said the cause of the fire was under investigation.
0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. distributing monkeypox vaccine to high-risk people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News