Watch now: FWP advises caution after bear sighting in Thompson Park

Some Butte residents didn’t have to “labor” too hard this past weekend to get a close-up look at a black bear as it munched on a deer carcass near Thompson Park.

Dave Stratton had spent much of Saturday up in the mountains mining for gold. At 6:40 p.m., as he was driving home on Highway 2 near Eagles Nest, he stopped to watch the hungry bear.

After taking a quick video or two and some snapshots, Stratton realized he was not the only one to notice the bear as several drivers stopped to take pictures as well.

Realizing this corner of the highway could soon become a traffic hazard, he called local authorities to have the carcass removed.

“An accident was going to happen if it wasn’t removed,” Stratton said. “It’s a dangerous spot.”

Stratton showed good instincts.

“Our biggest concern was the traffic hazard as people stopped to look at the bear,” said Morgan Jacobsen, information officer for Region 3 of the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Given the fact that it is a popular hiking area, the carcass was also taken to encourage the bear to head for higher ground.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}