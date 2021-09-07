Watch now: FWP advises caution after bear sighting in Thompson Park

Some Butte residents didn’t have to “labor” too hard this past weekend to get a close-up look at a black bear as it munched on a deer carcass near Thompson Park.
Dave Stratton had spent much of Saturday up in the mountains mining for gold. At 6:40 p.m., as he was driving home on Highway 2 near Eagles Nest, he stopped to watch the hungry bear.
After taking a quick video or two and some snapshots, Stratton realized he was not the only one to notice the bear as several drivers stopped to take pictures as well.
Realizing this corner of the highway could soon become a traffic hazard, he called local authorities to have the carcass removed.
“An accident was going to happen if it wasn’t removed,” Stratton said. “It’s a dangerous spot.”
Stratton showed good instincts.
“Our biggest concern was the traffic hazard as people stopped to look at the bear,” said Morgan Jacobsen, information officer for Region 3 of the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
Given the fact that it is a popular hiking area, the carcass was also taken to encourage the bear to head for higher ground.
Jacobsen was not surprised about the sighting as fall is a more active time for bears.
“Bears are preparing for hibernation,” explained Jacobsen, “and will consume as many calories as they can.”
On Monday, the bear was still in the area.
Steve Parker was out walking with his dogs on a trail in Thompson Park. As he was leaving the area on Highway 2, the bear was sitting on the edge of the highway.
Parker tried to encourage the bear to head back up the mountain. His passengers did the job for him. From the backseat of his vehicle, the dogs started barking.
“That got him moving,” he said.
According to Montana FWP, Montana’s black bear population ranges anywhere from 10,000 to 17,000. Adult male black bears weigh around 250 pounds, and females anywhere from 120 to 180 pounds.
Jacobsen encourages hikers in the area to avoid going anywhere near a carcass and be on the lookout if they see a concentration of ravens.
“Avoid that area as it may indicate a carcass is nearby,” he said.