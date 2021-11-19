Watch now: Food Wars unite Tech community, fight hunger in Butte

After a week of being in a food fight, a dozen student government members and volunteers stood in a circle around 18 giant boxes of food collected for Food Wars, a competition between academic departments to collect the most food for local pantries.

Unlike other brawls that leave opponents lethargic or battered and bruised, the Tech students appeared giddy as they discussed the best way to move the nearly 6,000 items of food collected to local pantries.

Baylie Phillips, the defacto general of Food Wars and the student government leader who organized the event, says students and faculty of Tech rallied this week to fight hunger in Butte. Phillips said she got the idea from her Butte High School teachers and she thought it would be a fun and meaningful event to introduce to Montana Technological University.

Phillips says her original goal was to collect 500 items but by Friday morning as she looked over the donations and beamed she announced that 5,800 donations had been collected with more boxes on the way.

In total, Tech students delivered 1,441 pounds of food to the Butte Emergency Food Bank and around 1,000 pounds of food to the Butte Rescue Mission. Phillips says that 700 pounds of food was added to the Montana Tech Food Pantry and over 150 pounds of food is going to the Butte School District.

"It was such a great surprise and awesome opportunity to see Tech come together as a community," says Phillips.

"I did not expect anything this big."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0