A 4-year-old boy was attacked and killed by two dogs believed to be Rottweilers at a house near Whitehall on May 9, Jefferson County Sheriff C…
Prosecutor Mike Clague is a big believer in DUI treatment courts, knowing that most defendants who complete the intense programs never appear …
The Uptown Café has announced the restaurant will be closed for dinners until further notice. During this temporary suspension of evening dini…
A car stolen in Idaho led Montana Highway Patrol troopers on a 30-mile chase from Deer Lodge to a few miles west of Butte Thursday afternoon, …
Twenty-four Butte High School Class of 2021 seniors share the honors as co-valedictorians and five students earned the honor of salutatorians.
According to Butte Central’s 2021 salutatorian Amira Bolton, valedictorian Isaac Sholey is “one of the nicest kids you’ll ever meet.”
A 23-year-old Butte man who had been accused of raping a 15-year-old girl pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Thursday.
After a Butte High School education filled with hard work and great friends, co-valedictorian Ella Prigge says she’s “ready for the next chapter.”
A Butte woman accused of burning people with sage and striking others with her SUV in the Big M parking in 2019 pleaded guilty Wednesday to fo…
A judge sentenced a man to 30 years at the Montana State Prison on Thursday for shooting a man at McGruff Park in Butte, but he faces up to 80…
