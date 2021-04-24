Graduates of Montana Technological University streamed in and out of the Butte Civic Center on Saturday in a ceremony that began at in the morning and welcomed students from the classes of 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic graduate Brianna Petersen-Stroebe and Andre Brown were not able to gather their diplomas when they graduated at the end of 2019.

"I wanted to wait and celebrate with my family and they all live in California, but then the pandemic hit and things changed," says Brown. Both Brown and Petersen-Stroebe found jobs and are employed in Montana but they wanted to celebrate their graduation achievement.

"We got our diplomas in the mail and they gave us a our tassels and a license plate cover but I just wanted to go through the ceremony," says Petersen-Stroebe. She now works as a high school math teacher in Anaconda while Brow works for a financial technology company in Bozeman.

