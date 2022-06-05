Watch Now: Community garden plans to expand, add orchard

Park Street Community Garden opened its gates to curious local gardeners Saturday with a Family Fun Day.

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library's booth offered a peek at the seed library and some tomato starts. Local organizations from the Montana State University extension office, Montana Technological University, NCAT and the B-SB health department were also present to offer advice for local gardeners in the famously difficult Mile High City, where the growing season is short and sweet.

“They are all about healthy food and healthy living and gardening in Butte,” says Shari Curtis, an adult services librarian at the Butte public library.

Curtis says the community garden got permission to take over an empty lot next to their space that is currently home to grass and weeds. The plan is to fence in the area and plant an orchard.

“So you’re walking down Park Street and you feel like making an apple pie for that night you can stop in and gets some apples and go on your way.”

