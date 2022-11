One prediction forecasted that some portion of the east highwall at the Montana Resources’ Continental Pit would fail early this week.

That prediction held true. At about 11:23 p.m. Tuesday a video camera captured the collapse of part of the east highwall at the mine in Butte.

Montana Resources had closely monitored the site since instability was first discovered in late August. The area had been evacuated Tuesday morning as the failure seemed more imminent. No one was injured.