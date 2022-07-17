 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Celebrating pioneer history at Bannack Days
editor's pick

Watch now: Celebrating pioneer history at Bannack Days

Family fun Bannack Days

Aleah Nelson, 5, and her brother Benjamin, 8, of Butte, show off their wooden guns after watching a reenactment of a shootout Saturday afternoon during Bannack Days near Dillon.
Bannack Days

Horses wait for people to cross the road as they pull a wagon through Bannack on Saturday during the annual Bannack Days celebration of pioneer life in Southwest Montana.
Bannack Days

Tourists look on as an actor fires a blank during a reenactment of a bank robbery on Saturday afternoon during Bannack Days near Dillon.
Bannack Days

Bannack State Park is filled with visitors on July 16 during the first day of Bannack Days. The old ghost town is a National Historic Landmark and actors, musicians and Fish Wildlife and Parks staff gave demonstrations to visitors on pioneer lifestyles and education on the plants and animals in the area. The site is now a ghost town but it was the first place where gold was discovered in Montana in 1862.
Bannack Days

Betty Reynolds, of the Dillon Quilters Guild, hand stitches a quilt as she wears period clothing on Saturday during Bannack Days.
Bannack Days

Del Ray Cruzen, a volunteer with Dillon's Grace Methodist Church bake sale, greets visitors as she shouts out "Get your rhubarb pie here!" on Saturday afternoon during the first day of Bannack Days at the National Historic Landmark located west of Dillon in Southwest Montana.
Bannack Days

Sara Steel, 4, and her mom Robyn, of Idaho Falls, pan for gold with others on Saturday during the gold panning demonstration at Bannack Days in Southwest Montana.
Bannack Days

Tom Branson, 5, holds his wooden gun as he explores Bannack on Saturday at the National History Landmark and state park located in Southwest Montana.
Bannack Days

Objects are on display in the interior of a home in Bannack, the site where gold was first discovered in Montana in 1862. The town is now a ghost town and a Montana State Park.
Bannack Days

Adian Thompson, a blacksmith from Deer Lodge, demonstrates the use of an old coal forge on Saturday during Bannack Days.
Bannack Days

Musicians play on the steps of one of the old buildings in Bannack on July 16 during the first day of Bannack Days at the National Historic Landmark and state park located in Southwest Montana.
Bannack Days

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks wardens ride their horses through Bannack on July 16 during the first day of Bannack Days at the Montana State Park and National Historic Landmark in Southwest Montana.
