Swinging his feet from the piano bench in the ballroom of Butte's Historic Clark Chateau, seven-year-old Mason Lowney plucks at the keys before turning to his music teacher for help.

"I don't know what I'm doing," says Lowney.

Frankee Angel glides to his side, puts one hand on his shoulder and reaches for Lowney's hand placing it on the correct keys. "That's okay," she says and encourages him to continue with "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.''

Angel has been teaching music lessons six years at the Chateau, a historic building in Uptown Butte dedicated to the arts. The building is the home of the Butte Symphony Association office, and over the years the facility has hosted artists, filmmakers, playwrights, poets and authors.

The Chateau's events schedule has been disrupted due to the pandemic but Angel and her students are practicing for a modified summer recital that will allow people to experience the musicians' hard work virtually with a very small group in attendance.

"I hope by fall we might be able to have something in-person with the students and their families," says Angel. "The experience of live music is just so powerful, but we want to be mindful of the risk of the virus so we are doing what we can."

Angel says her music lessons connect Butte's youngest musicians to a rich history of art and culture, including famous opera singers and even the Butte College of Music that was founded 100 years ago in 1919 and continued for several years in the three-story building located on Broadway Street.

"Having music happen here at the Historic Clark Chateau is a dream come true, and with each new student we carry on a fine Butte tradition," says Angel.

