Watch now: Butte's Copper Heart Hero Awards
Watch now: Butte's Copper Heart Hero Awards

Butte first responders presented Copper Heart Hero awards

Tucker Butori, 7, looks up to his dad Wayne Butori as he and his sister Hazel, 9, check out the award Wayne won for his life-saving work as a firefighter and EMT in Butte. Butori was one of 10 people from Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, Law Enforcement, and A-1 Ambulance to receive the Copper Heart Hero Award given on Wednesday in the courthouse rotunda to local first responders for their life-saving work.

Butte-Silver Bow County officials recognized emergency service workers on April 13 with the Copper Heart Hero award for their life-saving work in Butte. 

Butte's Copper Heart Hero awards

One of the 10 recipients from Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, Law Enforcement, and A-1 Ambulance holds his Copper Heart lapel pin given on Wednesday in the courthouse rotunda to local first responders for their life-saving work. The pin accompanied a plaque designating each recipient as Butte's a Copper Heart Hero.
