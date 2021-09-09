Support Local Journalism
Butte children in The Root & The Bloom Collective's summer vaudeville workshop perform a dress rehearsal for "A Bit of Old Fashioned Vaudeville" with Frankee Angel, a piano and theater instructor, on Wednesday evening in the ballroom of The Clark Chateau. The show takes place at 6 p.m. on Friday at The Clark Chateau in Uptown Butte.
