A skeleton horse and a unicorn are just two painted ponies roaming the Butte Vigilante Rodeo Grounds ahead of a fall fundraising event for Silver-Bow County 4-H featuring carnival games, hayrides, cow pie bingo, a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, a cake walk and raffle drawing. Entry fee is $5 per person and takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
