Watch now: Butte teen uses Christmas decorations to raise money for kids in need

Mason Fellows has been collecting inflatable Christmas decorations for most of his life. They fill up every corner of his yard and spill over into his neighbor's yard too.

And during the dark December nights, the decorations draw crowds of sight-seers who flock to the home off Continental Drive for the bouncing air-filled creatures and brilliant light display.

Earlier this year, in anticipation of the Christmas season, the 14-year-old East Middle School student came up with a way to use his display as a means to raise money for Toys for Tots because "what is better than toys on Christmas?" he said.

Fellows said he will be out on his curb this weekend selling cookies, pouring cocoa and spreading holiday cheer with the help of his 11-year-old brother, Dylan Fellows, and 12-year-old cousin, Colt Stenson.

The first two weekends he opened the stand, Fellows said he raised nearly $400 selling sweets priced at just one dollar. And just before Christmas, he and his team of self-described elves will head to Walmart where he will take on the role of Santa Claus. He will use the money raised to pick out toys to donate.

To see the blowup display and contribute to the fundraiser, visit Fellows and his family at 4103 Trenton St. from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in Butte.

