Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Angelique Dieguez-Chamie had her reasons not to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
In an unusual move, a judge on Wednesday tossed out an entire plea deal for a woman accused of providing marijuana to a teenage boy while livi…
A domestic altercation involving a vehicle reportedly caused a fatality Sunday evening in Whitehall. Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle …
Philip Charles Sundberg, 44, of Anaconda is an inmate at the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Detention Center after an alleged drive-by shooting of six ro…
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Tuesday confirmed another fatality related to the COVID-19 virus. The death is the county’s 88th sin…
The ninth group of five weekly winners took home a total of $35,000 in Thursday’s Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at th…
Bradley John Connors, 39, of Anaconda is incarcerated in the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Detention Center for felony assault with a weapon, felony par…
Police say they are still investigating the death of a 58-year-old Butte man who was involved in an altercation with another man early Saturda…
The board that oversees the Butte School District voted 6-0 early Monday night to mandate that all teachers, students and staff wear masks for…
This didn’t take long.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.