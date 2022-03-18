Watch now: Butte St.Patrick's Day returns

MEAGAN THOMPSON
After two years the annual Butte St. Patrick's Day parade returns to the streets of Uptown Butte. The annual parade was called off just before March 17, 2020. There were no restrictions this year and many locals said it was the largest parade crowd they have seen.
Father Patrick Beretta holds Irish flags as he marches in the parade with members of his Catholic parish on Mach 17 during the annual St. Patrick's Day celebration in Butte.
Meagan Thompson The Montana Standard
Danielle Nye and Eric White hold their dog Decollie as they wait for the St. Patrick's Day parade to begin on Thursday in Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
A float for St. Patrick and the Immaculate Conception Catholic parishes makes its way along Park Street as thousands of people gather for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Jett Barrett, 4, and his two-year-old brother Trey hold hurls as they play on the field at Montana Technological University after the St. Patrick's Day hurling match in Butte.
Meagan Thompson The Montana Standard
Deovia McGovern holds her 9 month old baby Stella Anderson as they watch the St. Patrick's Day parade in Uptown Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Daniel Hensbury, left, attempts to control the sliotar with his hurley as a Missoula player defends during their St. Patrick's Day match in Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Members of the hurling teams from Butte and Missoula are photographed on the field after their St. Patrick's Day match in Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Hurlers from Butte and Missoula play in the St. Patrick's Day match in Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Eanna Ryan moves the sliotar up the field during the St. Patrick's Day match in Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Shannon and Donna Mork, 4, watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Uptown Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Father Tom Haffey wears the grand marshal sash as he prepares to walk in the St. Patrick's Day parade.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Members of the Butte High School marching band play as they march in the St. Patrick's Day parade in Uptown Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
John Cavanaugh holds a photo of his late wife Monica before joining the St. Patrick's Day parade in Uptown Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Wildland firefighters march in the St. Patrick's Day parade in Uptown Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
A bagpiper gets ready to march in the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Asa Little, 19, wears the Irish flag as he watches the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Bowie the dog is dressed up for St. Patrick's Day in Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians hold their flags as they wait to for the St. Patrick's Day parade to begin on March 17 in Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
People watch the parade around a car the fits right in during the annual Butte St. Patrick's Day parade.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Dorothy Duddy, of Butte, is all dressed up for St. Patrick's Day on Thursday during the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
