Watch now: Butte protests after Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade

Love's says court delays for its planned truck stop at Ramsay are costing the company big money, but a judge is now saying excavation work can resume.
Rock Creek Cattle Co. filed a lawsuit against Powell County to stop construction of the final segment of the Old Yellowstone Trail pedestrian and bicycle trail. A judge granted a temporary restraining order and more litigation looms.
Stabbing, stolen truck, high-speed chase and more
Navy pilot Lt. Richard “Max” Bullock was a fearless dreamer. Bullock was born in Butte and was 29 years old when he was killed after the FA-18 Super Hornet he was flying crashed on June 3.
A Butte man accused of slipping a hand from handcuffs and bolting from a Butte police car pleaded not guilty to felony escape Wednesday.
The Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board on Thursday heard an appeal by Ramsay residents trying to derail a planned Love's truck stop next to their community. The board adjourned without making an immediate decision.
A Butte bondsman charged in a bounty hunt that turned deadly wants one of the felony charges against him dropped.
Two Queen Anne style homes, a former Baptist Church and an industrial building are among the gems on the 2022 Dust to Dazzle tour in Uptown Butte.
A hiker who had been attempting a trek on the Continental Divide Trail and a bicyclist who had been traveling through southwest Montana met earlier this week at the Pintler's Portal Hostel and said they liked Anaconda.
