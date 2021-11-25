 Skip to main content
Watch now: Butte preschoolers show gratitude as they put on a performance
Watch now: Butte preschoolers show gratitude as they put on a performance

Emery Kallas, 4, performs with her preschool classmates on Wednesday during a Thanksgiving program at Butte Central Elementary School in Butte.

In the days leading up to Thanksgiving Sherrie Mihelich, the preschool director at Butte Central Elementary School, was busy ushering her tiny students onto the stage in what is her 26th year of fall programs. 

Due to the ongoing pandemic Mihelich had to split up her groups into three days of performances with each student wearing a turkey hat with giant, silly eyeballs perched atop their heads. Tables were full of notes of gratitude from each student giving thanks for family and pets, friends and activities they enjoy like swimming or running. 

Kyreigh Brooks, 4, shares her turkey hat with her 1-year-old sister Myiah Brooks on Wednesday morning after the Butte Central Elementary School Thanksgiving program.

"They love doing the songs, so that's not really hard," says Mihelich.

"They get a little nervous when they get in front of a crowd so it's a great opportunity at the beginning of their lives to do it so it prepares them for later on in life when they have to get in front of a crowd so it's not as hard."

