A 24-year-old Butte man died Tuesday night after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Travonia and Iro…
A Butte teenager accused of stabbing another male teen several times during a fight in the Civic Center parking lot pleaded not guilty to atte…
New COVID cases are highest among Butte's younger generations and the unvaccinated.
Butte Central Schools is requiring students and teachers to wear masks to start the school year and the board that oversees the Butte School D…
A pile of rubble stood Monday where the Dam Bar used to be, following a fire Saturday that reportedly started in the kitchen in the late after…
Several Butte-Silver Bow commissioners seem open to at least some new restrictions on when people can set off fireworks around the Fourth of J…
VIRGINIA CITY — For a time, blood stained the boardwalk outside the Pioneer Bar in Virginia City.
As a mining company prepares to tunnel under Butte, residents and local leaders will have a little more time to weigh in on the mineral explor…
