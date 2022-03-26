Watch now: Butte Girl Scouts throw a tea party

Just before noon a troop of Girl Scouts dressed in sequins and bows made rounds with their cookies as residents of a Butte senior living center sipped tea from delicate cups and chatted. The girls then took their seats next to the adults and discussed the flavors of tea they like as they tried to read the labels. "What flavor is yours," asks Val Schilling as Aubree Smith spelled out B-I-G-E-L-O-W. "That's the company. Does it say the flavor?" asks Schilling with a giggle.
Andrew Zemljak, a life enrichment specialist at The Springs, says it's been a tough three years and the residents have not been able to have events with outside visitors so the tea and cookies with the Girls Scouts is a welcome party. "It's great to have the residents have inter-generational activity. It's a good community activity for both of us," says Zemljak.
