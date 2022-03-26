 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Butte Girl Scouts throw a tea party

Tea party with the Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts Avery Canape, 7, center, sips her tea as she sits with Aubree Smith, 7, and Val Schilling, a resident of The Springs at Butte, on Saturday morning during a tea party. Andrew Zemljak, a life enrichment specialist at The Springs, says it's been a tough three years and the residents have not been able to have events with outside visitors so the tea and cookies with the Girls Scouts is a welcome party. "It's great to have the residents have inter-generational activity. It's a good community activity for both of us," says Zemljak.

Just before noon a troop of Girl Scouts dressed in sequins and bows made rounds with their cookies as residents of a Butte senior living center sipped tea from delicate cups and chatted. The girls then took their seats next to the adults and discussed the flavors of tea they like as they tried to read the labels. "What flavor is yours," asks Val Schilling as Aubree Smith spelled out B-I-G-E-L-O-W. "That's the company. Does it say the flavor?" asks Schilling with a giggle. 

 Andrew Zemljak, a life enrichment specialist at The Springs, says it's been a tough three years and the residents have not been able to have events with outside visitors so the tea and cookies with the Girls Scouts is a welcome party. "It's great to have the residents have inter-generational activity. It's a good community activity for both of us," says Zemljak.  

Kalyn Regan serves Girl Scouts cookies to a resident at The Springs at Butte on Saturday during at tea party.
Chevy Lemberg, 7, serves up Girl Scouts cookies with other members of her troop on Saturday at The Springs at Butte.
