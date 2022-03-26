Watch now: Butte Girl Scouts throw a tea party

Just before noon a troop of Girl Scouts dressed in sequins and bows made rounds with their cookies as residents of a Butte senior living center sipped tea from delicate cups and chatted. The girls then took their seats next to the adults and discussed the flavors of tea they like as they tried to read the labels. "What flavor is yours," asks Val Schilling as Aubree Smith spelled out B-I-G-E-L-O-W. "That's the company. Does it say the flavor?" asks Schilling with a giggle.