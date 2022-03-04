 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Annual Uptown Butte Blood Drive

Annual Uptown Butte Blood Drive

Blood donor Krissy Kraczkowsky reacts as phlebotomist Kayla Decker draws blood for the annual Uptown Butte Blood Drive on Friday afternoon at Butte Brewing Company. 

Over 50 participants showed up to donate blood in the fourth annual blood drive and food drive event put on by volunteers from Water and Environmental Technologies. "There is definitely a need for this on a national level," says Shari Kelley with WET. "Blood banks are very low on blood at a critical level."

