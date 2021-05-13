Watch now: Anaconda school board places superintendent on administrative leave; Barnes disparages town in job interview

On Thursday, Brian Tesson, president of the Anaconda Teachers Union, said that the school board’s vote Wednesday confirmed the union’s stance about Barnes.

“The board finally sees what our comments have been about for the last two years,” Tesson said.

Barnes applied earlier this year for a superintendent job with the Fairbanks North Star School District in Alaska. A video that surfaced of an interview in late March for that job raised the ire of many in Anaconda because Barnes had little good to say about the Smelter City.

“It was an old mining town that shut down in the 1980s and it’s just slowly regressed over time,” Barnes said during the interview. “It reminds me a lot of a Flint, Michigan, or a Detroit, or something like that, where it once was a powerhouse within its state and it’s just had a very, very slow decline.”

He added, “The dynamic here has become very low income. There’s not a lot of drive, I would say, in all honesty.”

Barnes described the community as resistant to change and forward thinking.

At the time, Barnes was one of three finalists for the Fairbanks job. Ultimately, the Fairbanks North Star School District suspended its search for a new superintendent, noting the board had not found “the match that we need for our students and our community.”

