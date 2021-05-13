Watch now: Anaconda school board places superintendent on administrative leave; Barnes disparages town in job interview

Turmoil in the Anaconda School District resurfaced in a big way Wednesday night when the school board voted unanimously to place School Superintendent Justin Barnes on paid administrative leave.
The vote came after board members met in a prolonged closed session at the end of their May 12 meeting. The circumstances leading to the board’s decision were not immediately disclosed.
School Board Chairman Kevin Morley said Thursday he could not comment about the issues regarding Barnes’ work that troubled the board. Morley said the board will likely seek legal advice about how to proceed and that it hasn’t made a decision yet about who will serve as interim superintendent.
On Thursday morning, Barnes answered his cell phone when a reporter called but then abruptly hung up. Efforts to reach him later in the day were unsuccessful.
Barnes became superintendent of Anaconda schools in July 2018. He came to Anaconda from Cascade after working there as superintendent.
His tenure in Anaconda has been turbulent.
In March 2020, members of the Anaconda Teachers Union voted 69-2 in favor of declaring “no confidence” in Barnes’ leadership. They alleged that Barnes and Monte Thacker, principal of Anaconda Junior/Senior High School, “created a climate of fear and dissent in the schools.”
On Thursday, Brian Tesson, president of the Anaconda Teachers Union, said that the school board’s vote Wednesday confirmed the union’s stance about Barnes.
“The board finally sees what our comments have been about for the last two years,” Tesson said.
Barnes applied earlier this year for a superintendent job with the Fairbanks North Star School District in Alaska. A video that surfaced of an interview in late March for that job raised the ire of many in Anaconda because Barnes had little good to say about the Smelter City.
“It was an old mining town that shut down in the 1980s and it’s just slowly regressed over time,” Barnes said during the interview. “It reminds me a lot of a Flint, Michigan, or a Detroit, or something like that, where it once was a powerhouse within its state and it’s just had a very, very slow decline.”
He added, “The dynamic here has become very low income. There’s not a lot of drive, I would say, in all honesty.”
Barnes described the community as resistant to change and forward thinking.
At the time, Barnes was one of three finalists for the Fairbanks job. Ultimately, the Fairbanks North Star School District suspended its search for a new superintendent, noting the board had not found “the match that we need for our students and our community.”