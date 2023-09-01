Atlantic Richfield confirmed Thursday that the company is considering a location north of the Kelley Headframe in Butte as a possible site for a repository for the disposal of historic mine wastes.

The site would be on property owned by Atlantic Richfield, a subsidiary of BP. Eric Hassler, director of Butte-Silver Bow County’s Department of Reclamation and Environmental Services, said the proposed location would expand the capacity of an existing Mine Wastes Repository.

The repository-bound wastes, contaminated with heavy metals, would be excavated during Superfund remediation work in the Silver Bow Creek Corridor.

One estimate has suggested roughly 850,000 cubic yards of contaminated material would be excavated.

“The Atlantic Richfield property located north of the Kelley Headframe is being considered as a feasible location for the development and long-term operation and maintenance of a repository to dispose of historic mine waste excavated during construction of the Silver Bow Creek Conservation Area,” Atlantic Richfield reported Wednesday.

“This location provides adequate capacity for these anticipated wastes, while conserving the remaining capacity at the existing nearby repository for the Residential Metals Abatement Program and other dirt moving and excavation activities in the Butte area,” the company said.

Atlantic Richfield said that both surface water and groundwater from this location drain into the Berkeley Pit and would not impact Silver Bow Creek.

“Mining wastes distributed across this location would be consolidated with the wastes excavated from the Silver Bow Creek Conservation Area project, graded, covered with soil and revegetated,” Atlantic Richfield said.

Under Superfund law, Atlantic Richfield is considered liable to clean up the staggering volume of mining and smelting wastes in the region because it acquired the Anaconda Co., the original polluter, in 1977.

Leslie Houchin lives on North Wyoming Street, not far from the Kelley Headframe on Butte Hill. She expressed concerns Thursday about what added wastes repository capacity would mean for neighbors, for people using the adjacent walking trail, for children playing in a nearby park.

She wasn’t comforted by the prospect of a soil and vegetative cap atop the wastes.

“They say they are going to cap it,” Houchin said. “History shows us they don’t do a very good job of it.”

She is concerned also about impacts of thousands of haul-truck loads grinding up from the remediation work on the Flats.

Hassler said the Repository Siting Study Committee is considering haul routes that would minimize truck traffic on city streets.

“You can’t run trucks through the heart of Butte,” he said.

Meanwhile, John McKee, co-owner of Headframe Spirits, which occupies leased space in the Kelley Headframe complex, expressed support for the wastes repository siting in a statement released Friday.

“Our understanding of the plan thus far has us excited to be good neighbors to the project,” McKee said. “It has innovative solutions to keeping massive haul trucks off of city streets. It considers the health and safety of the repository location’s neighbors and when completed the repository will be capped and revegetated, which was not the plan for this area previously.”

McKee described the proposed repository site as a pragmatic solution to removing contaminated wastes from the center of town.

“Right now, the Superfund cleanup in Butte needs some good news, a shot in the arm and, maybe a shot of whiskey for everyone at the table on the ‘grey fill’ issue,” he said.

Controversy has swirled in recent months around the potential use of partially contaminated onsite soils as general fill instead of using clean fill. Proponents of using onsite material say excluding it from removal would dramatically reduce truck traffic to and from a repository.

J.P. Gallagher, chief executive for Butte-Silver Bow County, said the Repository Siting Study Committee has been working to identify possible repository sites and haul roads to handle mining and smelting wastes within the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit.

“No decisions have been made, and a public process will follow for any of the proposed sites and haul routes,” Gallagher said.

“There are preliminary discussions with the repository siting committee to use Atlantic Richfield property on historic mining property as a proposed location,” he said.

“We are hopeful to have a haul road that can limit the traffic of hauling waste on city/county roads and take the waste to an appropriate repository that will ultimately be capped,” Gallagher said.

“We currently have our active repository just below the Granite Mountain memorial. This will be a fully vetted public process before a site is finalized,” he said.

In March 2020, Atlantic Richfield, EPA, Butte-Silver Bow County and the state announced they had abandoned consideration of Timber Butte as a wastes repository site after vigorous pushback from residents of the area.

Potential use of the Mine Wastes Repository was mentioned at the time.

On Thursday, Hassler said the existing footprint of the repository is not large enough to accommodate wastes from the Silver Bow Creek Corridor.

Atlantic Richfield advised, “The Repository Siting Study Committee is currently finalizing its evaluation and recommendations report. Atlantic Richfield will host public meetings with residents of Centerville and the broader Butte community prior to submitting the recommendations report to the EPA for review.”