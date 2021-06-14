Washington man jailed for hotel antics

At around 3 a.m. Sunday, Kyle Spencer Fleshman, 28, of Spokane, Washington allegedly began acting strangely in the lobby of the Super 8 Motel. He reportedly demanded the hotel keys from the hotel clerk and then told her that he had a gun and threatened to kill her.

Following that exchange, Fleshman allegedly began banging on the doors of the hotel rooms, yelling for people to wake up and punched a hole in the wall of the hotel lobby. It was reported that he then pulled the fire alarm.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He fled from the building only to be captured by officers in the Perkins Restaurant parking lot.

The hotel was briefly evacuated because of the fire alarm.

Fleshman was jailed for felony robbery, felony intimidation, and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.