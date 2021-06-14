 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Washington man jailed for hotel antics
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Washington man jailed for hotel antics

{{featured_button_text}}
Kyle Fleshman

Fleshman

At around 3 a.m. Sunday, Kyle Spencer Fleshman, 28, of Spokane, Washington allegedly began acting strangely in the lobby of the Super 8 Motel. He reportedly demanded the hotel keys from the hotel clerk and then told her that he had a gun and threatened to kill her.

Following that exchange, Fleshman allegedly began banging on the doors of the hotel rooms, yelling for people to wake up and punched a hole in the wall of the hotel lobby. It was reported that he then pulled the fire alarm.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He fled from the building only to be captured by officers in the Perkins Restaurant parking lot.

The hotel was briefly evacuated because of the fire alarm.

Fleshman was jailed for felony robbery, felony intimidation, and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News