Washington Foundation supports 2023 Montana Folk Fest with $200K challenge grant

The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, in conjunction with Montana Resources, has awarded a total of $200,000 to support the Montana Folk Festival in 2023.

This year, $100,000 will be awarded to the Montana Folk Festival, which must be matched by contributions from other Montana businesses.

"If the Montana Folk Festival organizers meet this challenge and raise a matching amount of $100,000, the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation will then disperse another $100,000, making the total contribution $200,000 for this year,” said George Everett, festival director.

Thanks in large part to this major support, the 2023 Montana Folk Festival will return to Butte July 14-16 after a successful return in 2022.

According to Everett, the Foundation has been a major contributor to the success of this festival since 2008, and has become Montana’s largest free admission summer event.

“This grant is offered as a challenge to Montana businesses to join in helping to make the festival a self-sustaining event that will continue to bring thousands of attendees to Butte and throughout Montana,” said Everett.

Since its inception, the festival has attracted thousands of visitors from across the nation and resulted in an economic, social and cultural impact on Butte and Montana.

“We want to see this event continue for the long term and that is why we are doubling our support for this signature event,” said Mike Halligan, executive director of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation. “We also want to continue to support Butte and surrounding communities in an effort to help broaden the impact and reach of the arts and cultural aspect of the festival in Montana’s K-12 and post-secondary education systems.”

Currently, the festival’s executive committee is seeking corporate sponsorships to match this grant.

"Contributions made in the coming weeks and months will have an amplified impact thanks to this critical challenge grant,” said Everett.

“The skill and hard work of our 390 employees helps make it possible for the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation to be a major contributor to the Montana Folk Festival,” said Jack Standa, Montana Resources president. “We hope that corporate citizens throughout the region will see the benefits to their communities and help meet this challenge.”

To learn more about sponsorships, go to the festival website at www.montanafolkfestival.com/folkFestival-forms-sponsor.php, or call 406-565-2249.