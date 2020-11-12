Washington Foundation donates $307,500 to basic needs groups

MISSOULA — The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation has selected 96 food banks, food pantries, rescue missions, homeless shelters, United Way and Salvation Army organizations across Montana to receive a combined $307,500 in additional grant funds to aid them in helping Montana’s most vulnerable citizens during the continuing pandemic. The foundation’s special Holiday Giving Program is also designed to give an extra boost to basic needs organizations around the holiday season.

“Virtually all basic needs organizations continue to struggle to meet the growing demand for their services, and with the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to increase statewide, these additional funds will hopefully help address shortages of food, shelter and other basic needs,” foundation Executive Director Mike Halligan said. “Our goal with this donation is to get badly needed resources into the hands of the staff and volunteers of these critically important organizations, especially now with the winter months approaching.”

In Montana, one in nine people struggles with hunger and 1 in 6 Montana children lives in homes that face food insecurity, putting them at risk of hunger. Good nutrition, particularly in the early years of life, is important for establishing a solid foundation that affects a child’s future physical and mental health, academic achievement and economic productivity.

