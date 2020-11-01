Want to learn more about Butte's history? Head to the cemeteries

Robert Lewis Stevenson, a 19th century novelist and poet, once said “There is a certain frame of mind to which a cemetery is, if not an antidote, at least an alleviation. If you are in a fit of the blues, go nowhere else.”
While I wasn’t experiencing a “fit of the blues” this past summer, I stuck close to home and spent time exploring the cemeteries of Mount Moriah, Mountain View, Holy Cross and St. Patrick’s.
More often than not, I would head to St. Patrick’s Cemetery. I marveled at the intricate headstones and took numerous photos. I also started researching the lives of some of the people buried there.
Admittedly, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no question, cemeteries are interesting.
If you are a history buff, a wealth of information awaits you as you patiently walk through the rows and rows of headstones.
Some may view it as morbid curiosity, but for me, each individual, in some way or another, played an integral part in Butte’s history. As I studied these headstones, I wanted to know more about them.
Buried beneath these hallowed grounds are the remains of nearly 9,800 of Butte’s early-day young and old — statesmen, society ladies, blue-collar workers, priests, nuns, mothers, daughters, fathers, sons, mining fatalities, and yes, even murderers and their victims.
Not all have a headstone, but each and every one has a story to tell. Given that tomorrow is All Souls’ Day, a celebration to remember all who have come before — what better time to share some of their stories.
One of the first headstones I came upon was for Ugo Giachetti, whose portrait was imbedded into the granite.
He was so young — just 18 years old and on the job for less than a week at the Leonard Mine. A ventilating fan gave way Oct. 23, 1923, and the young man lost his right arm.
A native of Meaderville, Giachetti died the following morning, more than likely from loss of blood and shock. Three days later, hundreds of people attended his funeral Mass at St. Helena’s Church.
On Dec. 7, 1899, a two-man religious war was ongoing at the Butte Public Library, and the heated argument may or may not have been the cause of Malachi Dwyer’s demise.
Dwyer was 68 years old but was described as “a man of fine physique.” Apparently Dwyer, a devout Catholic, got into a verbal argument with J.S. Charlebois, a healer. Both men were frequent visitors to the library and seemed to be on friendly terms.
That apparently was not the case on Dec. 7, because Charlebois was distributing anti-Catholic literature titled the “Living Truth” and Dwyer got visibly angry.
The altercation quickly turned physical and Dwyer was escorted out of the library. Just seconds later, he stumbled and fell from the library steps.
Dwyer died while being attended by a physician, cause of death thought to be either heart disease or an epileptic fit.
Some witnesses had an entirely different theory. So much so that Charlebois was asked if the Lord was the one who had struck down Dwyer. He wouldn’t say either way but did state that “he felt certain it was the Lord who had protected him.”
A fall from a flight of steps caused the death of Emmanuel Stanislaus Hirbour as well.
The native of Quebec, Canada, was called “a man of rugged health,” but hours after a fall, a blood clot formed and death came quickly.
A well-known mining man, Hirbour, 59, was one of the original owners of the Rarus Mine and is responsible for Butte's first "skyscraper" — the Hirbour Block on the corner of Main and Broadway. In his lifetime he reportedly “amassed a comfortable fortune.”
James McGovern’s headstone is not only extremely large and imposing, but devoid of much detail. Not at all like the man, who by all accounts was an adventurous soul with a wealth of friends.
McGovern was a native of Keysville, New York. In 1868, as a young man, he came to Montana via Wisconsin, and by 1877 had settled in Butte.
Like so many others, McGovern delved right into mining, with some success. He then opened his own saloon on North Main Street and found his niche. The Anaconda Standard said the establishment was famous for its “unique atmosphere of gentlemanly camaraderie.”
At the time of his death, his estate was worth $165,000. A hundred years later, that amount would be the equivalent of more than $2 million.
Death often occurred underground. A miner’s work was back-breaking, hazardous, and sometimes fatal.
A fall of rock in the 500-foot level of the Mountain Con Mine took the life of 26-year-old Dennis Harrington, a young miner who lived with his wife and five-month-old daughter at 5 E. Woolman St.
The tragedy occurred on June 20, 1906, and of course, as was the case in most mining accidents, the company was not at fault.
In fact, this time it was ruled “that every precaution was taken and no one can be held to blame.”
Michael Shea’s pursuit of the American dream was tragically cut short on Aug. 27, 1906, while working at the Bell Mine.
Shea, who was from County Cork, Ireland, was 24 years old. He worked as a station tender and although 116 years have passed, the details of his death are even now, too graphic to share.
Again, “the Company” was not to blame in Shea’s death. In fact, that quick decision was made at an impromptu inquest before his body was even taken from the mine.
In December 1900, two homes on East Gagnon Street were void of Christmas cheer. Death came to the Murphy family three times that month in the Irish neighborhood of Corktown.
Brothers Tim, 41, and Con, 48, lived next door to each other and died within days of each other — Tim on Dec. 18; Con, Dec. 23. By Dec. 29, Tim’s wife Julia, 29, had succumbed. All died from flu-like symptoms.
Support Local Journalism
Husband and wife, Ben and Adele Favero were both natives of Vistrorio, Italy, and after both making their way to Butte, settled in Butte’s Italian neighborhood of Meaderville.
Ben worked in the Butte mines for more than 30 years and then about 1924, took a position at the Butte Precipitation Plant. He had just started his shift at the plant on Jan. 30, 1929, when he collapsed and died.
Twenty years later, his wife Adele would be buried next to him. The beloved matron was 70 years old when she died. Well-loved in Butte’s Italian community, an extra car was needed for all the floral tributes.
Tragedy struck the Rodoni household twice in May 1910.
Clara, the matriarch of the family, died after giving birth to a son on May 28, 1910. The newborn would not survive either.
Just 30 years old, the young wife and mother had emigrated from Switzerland eight years previously. A joint funeral was held for mother and son and the two were buried together.
Within its gates, more than 400 with the Sullivan surname are buried at St. Patrick’s.
Six Sullivans are buried in this family plot, including Daniel Sullivan, who was murdered on Christmas Day 1899.
Sullivan and Edward Gillman both lived at the Duggan Boarding House in Dublin Gulch. Sullivan made a comment to Gillman that it was a shame that beer was being brought into the rooming establishment and that it gave the house a “bad reputation.”
That didn’t sit well with Gillman and within minutes, he took out a revolver and shot Sullivan through the heart. According to an account published in the Butte Inter Mountain, Sullivan was “dead before he hit the floor.”
Fast forward to March 1900 — Gillman was put on trial, claiming self-defense. His attorney was able to convince the jury and he was let go.
The editorial editor of the Anaconda Standard was not thrilled with the verdict. In an article, filled with sarcasm, titled “A Neglected Duty," the editor wrote “ … it seems to be established that murder is no crime in Silver Bow county.”
The editor further wrote “While it is true that some people saw Gillman draw the revolver, aim it at Sullivan and pull the trigger, yet no one, so far as has been established by the testimony in the case, saw the bullet leave the revolver and penetrate the body of Sullivan. The bullet which killed Sullivan may have been fired from some other source, undetected by the witnesses. Or, while the witnesses were busily engaged in watching Gillman, Sullivan may have himself drawn a revolver, committed suicide and then swallowed the revolver — all in order to make Gillman the slight trouble of having to be tried for murder.”
As for Gillman, after the verdict, he hightailed it out of town.
Before the turn of the last century, Timothy Sheehan, a native of County Cork, was a familiar face to many Butte residents.
Although only 49 years old when he died Oct. 29, 1899, Sheehan was called “one of the old-time miners of the camp.” A death notice added he was “highly respected by all who knew him.”
The father of seven was to be buried on Halloween but last-minute changes were made. Perhaps family members found the date inappropriate because it was moved to All Souls’ Day, Nov. 2.
John D. Driscoll was just a couple months shy of his 60th birthday when he passed away on June 3, 1898.
Like so many of Butte’s Irish, his wake was not held at the local mortuary, but at home, which happened to be 522 N. Harrison St.
It was noted that Driscoll belonged to the fraternal organization, Catholic Knights of America and the Robert Emmet Literary Society, which grew to become the second largest Clan-na-Gael organization in the United States.
No matter how much time I spent researching Daniel Doonan, I came up nearly empty.
His death was noted in the Butte Miner, but contained little information.
What I was able to find was that he was born Nov. 8, 1867, to Patrick and Catherine Doonan. His father was a farmer in the small town of Mohill in County Leitrim.
I realized this was a puzzle I was not going to complete. But in my search, I was missing the obvious — Doonan left behind a brother, Patrick, who loved him. Otherwise, his sibling would not have had this ornate headstone erected.
Perhaps that was all I needed to know — he was loved and he would be missed.
Finally, while walking, chatting on my cell and not looking where I was going, I literally stumbled across a small white headstone and although the chiseled words were fading, the name was clearly visible.
It was the name that stopped me in my tracks — Owen Thornton, who was a Civil War veteran that died in 1899.
My paternal grandfather, Michael Thornton was from Inishowen in County Donegal. His father’s name was Owen and his father’s father, too. Now I knew this was not my great-grandfather’s final resting place, as that is back in Ireland.
But, it got me wondering about who this Owen was, where did he come from, and how did he die. It seemed too much of a coincidence.
Well, I did find out that Owen was, indeed, a Civil War veteran. He was also a native of Ireland.
I contacted a cousin in Ireland who thought the same — there must be some kind of connection.
There were several Butte newspaper articles about Owen including how, in 1887, he made a “valiant” attempt to stop a man from stealing. The judge remarked that Owen looked “badly used,” to which Owen replied, “Oh, that’s nothing, wait till you see the other fellow … I’m little and old, but I’m quick.”
Owen’s luck had turned around by 1892 when he tapped into some rich ore at a mine he was leasing, the Bonanza. A Butte reporter wrote that “Mr. Thornton is not a very large man but since he encountered the ore body in the Bonanza he has apparently grown 10 feet.”
His luck would eventually run out. On Dec. 16, 1899, while thawing sticks of dynamite above another leased mine, the Arctic, the dynamite prematurely exploded. He was killed almost instantly.
At present, I’m still not certain if I share some DNA with Owen. But I’ve already decided, I’m adopting him and come Memorial Day or any time I am at St. Patrick’s, I will again be visiting his grave.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.