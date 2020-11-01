Want to learn more about Butte's history? Head to the cemeteries

Just 30 years old, the young wife and mother had emigrated from Switzerland eight years previously. A joint funeral was held for mother and son and the two were buried together.

Within its gates, more than 400 with the Sullivan surname are buried at St. Patrick’s.

Six Sullivans are buried in this family plot, including Daniel Sullivan, who was murdered on Christmas Day 1899.

Sullivan and Edward Gillman both lived at the Duggan Boarding House in Dublin Gulch. Sullivan made a comment to Gillman that it was a shame that beer was being brought into the rooming establishment and that it gave the house a “bad reputation.”

That didn’t sit well with Gillman and within minutes, he took out a revolver and shot Sullivan through the heart. According to an account published in the Butte Inter Mountain, Sullivan was “dead before he hit the floor.”

Fast forward to March 1900 — Gillman was put on trial, claiming self-defense. His attorney was able to convince the jury and he was let go.

The editorial editor of the Anaconda Standard was not thrilled with the verdict. In an article, filled with sarcasm, titled “A Neglected Duty," the editor wrote “ … it seems to be established that murder is no crime in Silver Bow county.”