Walmart ballot location discontinued; more than 60 percent of ballots already in

The mobile ballot drop-off location at Walmart in Butte has been shut down because of coronavirus concerns, but residents can still take ballots to county election workers at the Butte Plaza Mall and the courthouse, an official said Tuesday.
Clerk and Recorder Sally Hollis also said Tuesday that with a week from the election, close to 13,000 ballots mailed to Butte-Silver Bow residents on Oct. 9 have been returned. That means more than 60 percent of active voters have already voted.
Hollis said if you haven’t returned your ballot yet, it is best to drop them off in person or “overnight” them instead of putting them in the regular mail. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to count.
“I would not mail them back from this day forward,” she said.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, Butte-Silver Bow and most other Montana counties are conducting the election mostly by mail. To help on the collection end here, mobile drop-off locations were established at Walmart and at the mall.
Hollis said because of COVID concerns, the one at Walmart has been discontinued. She said the concern is not related to any interaction between election workers and the public.
People can still drop off ballots at the mall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Monday, or take them to a desk in the courthouse rotunda from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days.
Voters can also take them to Room 208 in the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days as well as Nov. 3, Election Day, when ballots also are accepted at the Civic Center through 8 p.m.
Voters can check to see if their ballots have been received and accepted by going to https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/ at the Montana Secretary of State’s webpage.
The county is reminding voters not to give their ballots to anyone except election workers who display official Butte-Silver Bow photo credentials. If you are in doubt, contact the Clerk and Recorder’s office at 406-497-6335.
Montana voters approved a measure in 2018 that limits people to dropping off no more than six ballots completed by other individuals. Upon delivery at the elections office, the ballot collector must complete a form documenting whose ballots they are delivering. It must be an acquaintance, family member, caregiver or friend.
A Yellowstone County judge found the ballot-collection law unconstitutional in late September, but Hollis said the issue is still alive in the courts so she recommends giving them only to election workers.
“I want ballots to get to my office and to be confident, I do not want individual persons trying to get someone else’s ballot,” she said.
The return rate exceeding 60 percent for ballots so far is a sign turnout will be high once again in Butte-Silver Bow.
In the last presidential election in 2016, there were 21,950 registered voters in the county and 17,251 ballots, or 78.6 percent, were cast. The statewide turnout rate was 74 percent.
