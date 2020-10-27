Walmart ballot location discontinued; more than 60 percent of ballots already in

The mobile ballot drop-off location at Walmart in Butte has been shut down because of coronavirus concerns, but residents can still take ballots to county election workers at the Butte Plaza Mall and the courthouse, an official said Tuesday.

Clerk and Recorder Sally Hollis also said Tuesday that with a week from the election, close to 13,000 ballots mailed to Butte-Silver Bow residents on Oct. 9 have been returned. That means more than 60 percent of active voters have already voted.

Hollis said if you haven’t returned your ballot yet, it is best to drop them off in person or “overnight” them instead of putting them in the regular mail. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to count.

“I would not mail them back from this day forward,” she said.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, Butte-Silver Bow and most other Montana counties are conducting the election mostly by mail. To help on the collection end here, mobile drop-off locations were established at Walmart and at the mall.

Hollis said because of COVID concerns, the one at Walmart has been discontinued. She said the concern is not related to any interaction between election workers and the public.