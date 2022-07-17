 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walkerville plaque a welcome addition to Archives’ WWII display

It’s been said “every picture tells a story.” The same could be said for the newest addition to the summer display at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives, “Butte, Montana in World War II” — a WWII wall of names. It, too, has a story to tell.

Word reached members of the Save the St. Lawrence Committee about the newest Archives display and they had something to contribute, a large plaque dedicated nearly 79 years ago to the men and women who served during WWII from the parish of St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church in Walkerville.

Many of the surnames are almost synonymous with Walkerville, including Dennehy, Bolton, Tomazich, Mansanti and Holland, just to name a few.

Restored sign features names of St. Lawrence Church members who served in WWII

A newly restored sign featuring the names of church members of St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church who served in World War II hangs with a display featuring artifacts from the war. The sign was donated after it was found in the church basement in storage. The exhibit will be on display through August a the Butte-Silver Bow Archives.

The committee, led by Walkerville’s mayor, John Ries, and long-time resident Trudy Tomazich, contacted the Archives to say “Hey, we have this amazing memorial!”

People are also reading…

Titled “Pray for Them … For God and Country,” the Archives became the new proprietors of the 4-foot by 8-foot plaque, which had been hidden away in the church basement for decades. Work was needed to refurbish the wall of honor and two women at the Archives were up for the restoration task — Cara Mooney and Jennifer Petersen.

The plaque, made of pressed paper board coated in plastic, needed a deep cleaning. Dirt was embedded into the letters and extra care was taken in removing the debris.

Mooney and Peterson were both a bit nervous using any sort of cleanser and decided plain water would be best, but used sporadically.

“Due to the plaques material, we didn’t want to take any chances,” explained Mooney.

Petersen totally agreed.

“It was better to be safe than sorry,” she said.

Neither woman had ever worked with the type of plastic now presented and started off using a natural hair brush to loosen the dirt, then went on to a bristle brush.

“That worked better,” said Mooney.

As for the crevices, a toothbrush was the necessary tool.

WWII memorial discovered in local church basement

Cara Mooney, the senior technical services archivist at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives, is photographed with the memorial plaque inscribed with names of World War II veterans recently found in the basement of St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church in Walkerville. Mooney and others from the archives are working to restore the memorial.

Both women were thrilled to be able to contribute to the project.

“This is what we do,” said Petersen. “It’s great to have another item saved.”

Except for a few letters missing here and there, the plaque has aged fairly well and was not too difficult for the women to reassemble.

Mooney described it as a basic conservation project.

“While it was a painstaking process, we are so happy to have it here,” she said.

