Walker seeks open B-SB council seat; at least one area legislative primary expected

A supervisor for AWARE who is a longtime resident of Uptown Butte is hoping to succeed Cindi Shaw on the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners.

Tommy Walker became the first non-incumbent to run for council when he filed for the District 11 seat on Monday. Shaw has represented the district for 16 years but is not running for a fifth four-year term.

Also on the area election front, first-term incumbent legislators from Deer Lodge and Anaconda have filed for second terms and a Republican from Butte’s outskirts is challenging state Rep. Ken Walsh, R-Twin Bridges, in District 71 that includes all of Madison County and slices of Butte-Silver Bow and Jefferson counties.

Six of 12 council seats are on the ballot this year and four incumbents have filed for re-election: Michele Shea in District 2, Josh O’Neill in District 7, Eric Mankins in District 9 and Bill Andersen in District 10.

Walker filed on Monday and cited Shaw, who has represented the district since 2007, as one of the reasons.

“I just want to be available to our neighborhood,” said Walker, who supervises nurses in AWARE group homes. “When Cindi was in that position, you could call her day or night and she would answer and talk to you. I think Butte’s used to that and I want to carry it on.”

Walker said he also likes to look forward and would look for new ideas on bringing more businesses to Butte.

“I’m sure there are ways to do it, we just need to figure them out,” he said.

The filing period opened Jan. 13 and runs through March 14. Several incumbent state lawmakers from Butte and southwest Montana filed on first day, including Walsh, Butte Democrat Reps. Donavon Hawk and Derek Harvey and Rep. Sara Novak, D-Anaconda.

Walsh won a first term in House District 71 in 2020, first in the primary over Republican Cindy Younkin, then in the general election over Democrat Ian Root. It looks like there will be a contested primary again since Republican Jackson Duprey, who lives southeast of urban Butte in Silver Bow County, filed for the seat Friday.

Gregory Frazer, a Republican from Deer Lodge, filed for a re-election bid last week in House District 78. Frazer helped pad a GOP majority in the Montana House in 2020 when he won the seat that Democrat Gordon Pierson had held for eight years.

In 2020, Pierson lost a bid for state Senate District 39 won by fellow Democrat Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg. Senate terms are four years and no districts covering Butte-Silver Bow or adjacent counties are on the ballot this year.

Republicans went into the 2020 election with a 58-42 majority in the Montana House and 30-20 advantage in the Senate. They picked up one Senate seat and nine seats in the House, which they now control 67-33.

As of late Tuesday, there were no contested races for the six Butte-Silver Bow council seats on the ballot.

The only countywide office on the ballot this year in Butte-Silver Bow County is for justice of the peace. Incumbent Judge Ben Pezdark has filed for re-election to that post.

There are county positions on the ballots in some adjacent or nearby counties. The Montana Standard will have a breakdown on those contests in February.

