Walk-ins welcome at Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic, case numbers improve in Butte

With only 250 people signed up and 800 slots to fill, Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command is encouraging walk-ins at Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Butte Civic Center.

The clinic is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. The clinic’s hours, usually 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., were changed to noon to 6 p.m. to accommodate 16- and 17-year-olds from the region who cannot access the Pfizer vaccine in their communities.

Wednesday’s clinic, however, is also open to adults, including those who haven’t registered. Because so many vaccine slots remain available, clinic organizers are now allowing those who live outside Butte-Silver Bow to be vaccinated at the Butte clinic.

The rate of folks actively seeking vaccines has decreased now that the older population has largely been vaccinated, Health Officer Karen Sullivan said.

“The younger you are the more invincible you are in your mind,” Sullivan said.

Those wishing to register for a vaccine may do so at https://butteciviccenter.com or by calling 406-497-6401 or 406-497-5008.

A second-dose clinic will be held Tuesday. Those attending this clinic are asked to appear for the second dose at the same time they had their first dose.