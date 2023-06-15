ANACONDA – Like peach fuzz on a teen’s chin, a sparse emergence of green appeared recently atop a narrow strip of the soil used to cover a portion of the black slag along Montana Highway 1.

The majority of the dirt-covered slag features about as much green as a Walmart parking lot.

Bryan Lobar, EPA’s remedial project manager for the Anaconda Company Smelter site, said fall seeding on the western half of the covered-slag pile occurred in October 2022 and spring 2023 seeding occurred in May.

The western half is closer to the Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply store, which is expected to open soon in the East Anaconda Yards.

“I’d expect the area near Murdoch’s would likely green first for two reasons,” Lobar said. “It was seeded first and the face of the slope on the far west edge of the temporary cover has more heating from the afternoon sun and more sunlight than the north-facing slope along the highway to the east.”

EPA and the Atlantic Richfield Co. agreed to speed up covering the section of black slag adjacent to the highway for reasons both aesthetic and environmental. Slag, a by-product of copper smelting, contains arsenic and other contaminants and slag dust rides the winds off Mt. Haggin.

Dozers, excavators and haul trucks worked during the summer of 2022 to regrade the massive pile of black slag near Anaconda. That work focused on reducing the slope of the heap so that it might more readily support cover soil and seed.

The addition of soil began Sept. 7, with the cover soil being excavated from beneath contaminated surface layers on Smelter Hill.

“The cover soil is being obtained from an EPA-approved source on Smelter Hill that has been successfully utilized in the reclamation of other areas within the site,” said Jamie O’Keefe last year. He is a spokesperson for Atlantic Richfield, which is responsible for Superfund cleanup activity because it purchased the original polluter, the Anaconda Co., in 1977.

O’Keefe said in 2022 that the seed mix would feature species that have worked well in other remediated areas across the Anaconda Co. Smelter site.

Lobar, who is replacing Charlie Coleman as EPA’s remedial project manager for the Anaconda site, addressed the seeding and the current dearth of fledgling vegetation.

“There are some unknowns with regard to seed germination timing based on location [and] time of seeding, which are further complicated by the recent heavy rains after the seeding that may have washed down seeds before they could have been established,” Lobar said.

“It’s something Atlantic Richfield’s contractor and EPA are keeping an eye on,” he said.

Carl Nyman, Superfund coordinator for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, noted that it’s been a wet, cloudy spring.

“I have noticed that while north-facing slopes normally have better and thicker vegetation, they seem to be the last slopes to germinate and green-up in the spring — I think because they don’t get direct sunlight to warm the soil the way a south-facing slope does,” Nyman said. “Therefore, I think it could be a matter of wait and see,” he said. “Lots of moisture in May and June, but the temperatures have been cooler and there hasn’t been as much direct sunlight.”

The seed mix included a host of grasses, along with alfalfa and winter wheat. The grasses included, but were not limited to: intermediate wheatgrass, smooth brome, Great Basin wild rye, western wheatgrass and more.

EPA has described the initial work on the slag pile as a partial cover because there is the potential for the site to be re-contaminated by dust from as yet uncovered slag. The final soil and seed cover won’t happen until all the slag in that vicinity is addressed, EPA has said.

Copper King Marcus Daly founded Anaconda as a company town. Ore processing and smelting operations began around 1884 on the north side of Warm Springs Creek before the work moved to Smelter Hill. The Washoe Smelter ceased operations in 1980.

The smelting process left behind slag covering roughly 195 acres, about the size of 147 football fields.

EPA said the material would fill more than 160,000 52-foot-long coal cars if the slag was shipped off site.

Slag is what remains from copper ore after a refractory furnace extracts the copper.

Meanwhile, Lobar said extensive Superfund remediation activities and work to protect existing cleanup are planned this summer in the region.