Wagner's proposed plan for Tommyknockers met with skepticism by commissioners

“We had a really good arrangement here (with American Legion)," Wagner said. "What worked out wonderfully here is that the scheduling was great. I don't think we did anything to hurt their program."

During the council meeting, Wagner also proposed a partnership with Montana Sports Medicine, a division of St. James Healthcare. He said his plan is to have a certified trainer for the team, and obtaining one is a priority for next season.

He anticipated a trainer to be on staff this fall but told the Standard he has not yet contacted Montana Sports Medicine.

Community engagement was one of the final points Wagner made during his presentation, and he brought up a reading program for Butte-area schools. The plan to reward students with free tickets for achieving reading goals was the same plan outlined before last season, which never took place.

"We want to roll it out in the fall, you need the full school year to do that," Wagner said. "You get together with the educators and administrators and let them set the targets. We can reach a really broad audience with this."

After Wagner spoke and took heat from commissioners, it wasn’t clear what the county would or could do — a question Commissioner Josh O’Neill summed up succinctly by asking “what’s next?”