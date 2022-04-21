Wade Dahood: 'One of those guys who was bigger than life'

Wade Dahood, a colorful, charismatic Anaconda lawyer who often made headlines in high-profile cases during a 70-year career and was instrumental in writing an expansive Declaration of Rights into a new Montana Constitution in 1972, has died. He was 94.

Dahood died peacefully on Monday after a short illness with family members by his side. He practiced law into 2021 and despite physical challenges the past few years, was still mentally sharp.

“He did it all in 94 years and there’s nothing to be sad about here,” his wife, Nancy, told The Montana Standard this week. “He had a great life, he did it all the way he wanted to and he did it his way.”

Dahood’s son, Jeff, joined his father at Knight & Dahood in Anaconda in 2006 and never quit learning from him. “The love of his life was the law,” Jeff said, and he never gave it up.

“His eyesight was starting to go but we would send things over for him to read,” he said. “We had a Supreme Court brief due and he helped us with different things like that. So up until the end, his mind was absolutely there.”

Dahood took on the Montana Power Co. on behalf of shareholders who lost their shirts, ESPN for tagging Evel Knievel as a pimp, and the Montana Attorney General after a grand jury indicted Dahood on 29 charges tied to workers compensation claims for clients.

He practiced with confidence and flair, mixed with the media in the same manner, and in the grand jury probe, all charges were dismissed and the AG issued a public apology to Dahood as part of a libel settlement.

“He has a scrapbook on all that,” Jeff said with a laugh. “He bought a new suit, a bigger cigar and a new car.”

But no matter the cause or client, said longtime Butte lawyer Brad Belke, Dahood practiced with the same fervor.

“He would do cases for millions of dollars and cases for 50 bucks and bring the same care to all of those cases,” Belke said. “Most of us practice law but he loved the law. It was a lifelong love affair with the law.”

And in the courtroom, Belke said, Dahood always had a commanding presence.

“The minute he stood up at the table, he had the attention of the entire jury,” Belke said. “And the lawyers were watching to see what he was going to do next because you’re going to have to deal with it so you better be paying attention.”

Dahood was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1927 and came to Anaconda as a young boy when his father found work in the mines. He earned a law degree from the University of Montana in 1951 and served as an Army Judge Advocate General Officer during the Korean War, arguing cases before the U.S. Court of Military Appeals before returning to Montana to practice law in 1953.

Jeff Dahood said his dad was very patriotic and big on community involvement, especially on all-American holidays.

“He would give speeches for Memorial Day and I remember one when I was a kid here at the Washoe Theatre,” he said. “The minute he walked in, everybody kind of turned around and it got silent until his big booming voice started. You knew when Wade Dahood was in the room.”

Tom Powers, clerk of the District Court in Butte-Silver Bow, said Dahood was “larger than life” just walking into the clerk’s office.

“He would come in and in this booming, bombastic voice say, ‘How are my favorite clerks in my favorite courthouse in the whole state of Montana?’” Powers recalled with a smile. “I’m fairly confident they were his favorite until he went to the next courthouse.

“But there was nothing disingenuous about that,” Powers said. “That larger-than-life personality was not affected, it was very much him. He was always very gracious and genuine.”

Dahood took cases of all kinds during his career but practiced mostly in condemnation law, personal injury, products liability, criminal law and workers compensation.

He was a founder and past president of the Montana Trial Lawyers Association, a fellow of the International Society of Barristers and was on the Board of Governors for the Association of Trial Lawyers of America, among other organizational posts.

In 1975, a state probe into Montana’s workers compensation system led to grand jury indictments against Dahood, a state administrator and several other lawyers. Dahood was accused of larceny and other wrongdoing in handling claims for clients.

During the case, Dahood voluntarily submitted to fingerprinting at the Lewis and Clark County jail amid prosecution claims that indicted lawyers were getting special treatment.

“Dahood emerged smiling from the process and, at the request of a newsman, posed for a photograph with his palms turned upwards and his hands extended before him,” an Associated Press account of the event said.

Even before indictments were handed down, Dahood challenged then Montana Attorney General Robert Woodahl and his team of prosecutors to a statewide televised debate regarding the investigation.

“I am willing to stand alone,” he told the AP. “Surely such odds ought to be attractive to the other side.”

All charges against him were ultimately dismissed but Dahood filed a $1.5 million libel suit against Woodahl and his chief prosecutor for statements they had made about him. They settled in 1980 and issued a public apology to Dahood, saying they never intended to question “your character, honesty and professional integrity.”

Dahood accepted the apology but added a word of caution, saying, “Overzealous use of power by prosecutors casting aside the presumption of innocence causes irreparable damage and suffering to our legal system, as well as those wrongly accused.”

Dahood spearheaded a 2001 class-action lawsuit demanding the former Montana Power Co. compensate shareholders who were burned when the energy giant devalued its stock and sold its utility assets to become Touch America, a telecommunications company that later filed for bankruptcy.

That and two other lawsuits ended with a $115 million settlement a federal judge approved in 2010 after nearly a decade of litigation. The money came from insurance companies, Goldman Sachs and a big law firm.

A lot of lawyers did great work in the cases, Jeff Dahood said, but his father “got those folks to really come to the table with their checkbooks.”

Dahood was friends with Evel Knievel and represented him in several cases, including one after Knievel was photographed at an ESPN awards show in 2001 with one arm around his wife and one around another young woman. ESPN posted the photo with a caption that read, “Evel Knievel proves that you’re never too old to be a pimp.”

Knievel filed a defamation suit but a lower court said the photo and caption were not defamatory as a matter of law and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the decision. Still, no stage was too big for Dahood.

“He practiced I think in every court in Montana and the Supreme Court and Judge Advocate General and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals,” Nancy said.

But his most lasting legacy might have come from outside the courtroom.

Dahood was one of 100 elected delegates who drafted a revised Montana Constitution 50 years ago. He chaired the committee that produced a Declaration of Rights enumerating 35 individual and collective rights, 17 having no parallel in the U.S. Constitution.

“I was always concerned about individual rights. That’s why I became a lawyer,” Dahood said in a 2015 video interview that Butte’s Evan Barrett did on the 1972 Constitution as part of an historical series on Montana.

Dahood said delegates were concerned that the size and complexity of government were becoming excessive and threatened individual liberty. It’s a reason one provision states, “The right of individual privacy is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling state interest.”

Barrett said there are more protections under the 1972 Montana Constitution than any other constitution in America and Dahood played a major role in their adoption.

As just one example, Barrett said, Montanans are the only ones in America with the explicit right to “public participation in governmental processes before decisions are made.”

Rick Applegate, a research analyst and chief of staff for the committee, said Dahood was “the shepherd of the Declaration of Rights.”

“As an attorney, he spent much of his career sticking up for people who had been damaged or were disadvantaged or who were afflicted, and he brought that perspective to the convention,” Applegate said.

He also brought a forceful personality, legal talents and “an ability to work with people who had very different views,” Applegate said.

“He had a habit, without being aggressive, where he would approach somebody, typically with an unlit cigar in his right hand, and with his left hand he would reach out and take hold of the biceps of the person he was talking with … and the person would realize that he was not likely to relax or release his grip until he was sure you at least understood what he was talking about,” Applegate said.

Dahood had “enormous respect for discipline, debate and discussion,” he said, and there was something else that remained a constant.

“I never heard anyone say that he wasn’t telling the truth, that he was just trying to snow somebody or hoodwink them or was offering a proposition that was clearly at odds with the facts,” Applegate said.

Dahood noted in the 2015 interview that of the 100 delegates, 58 were Democrats, 36 were Republicans and six were independents. Dahood was a Republican, but in the end, after 56 days, everyone signed the document and voters ratified it later that year.

“The first 10 days there may have been some partisanship,” Dahood said. “After those first 10 days, there were no political labels. There were 100 Montana delegates dedicated to the task that had been placed before them to write a constitution that would be good for today and always in Montana.”

A celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Constitution is set for June 15-16 in Helena and as part of it, the 10 remaining living delegates will be honored.

And Dahood will be missed.

“He was like a living legend,” Belke said. “He was just one of those guys who was bigger than life.”

A full obituary will appear in The Montana Standard and on the Standard's website on Friday.

